Bessie May Burt, 70, resident of Memphis, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her residence. A private family graveside will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Charleston, MS. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Burt was born April 16, 1951 in Charleston, MS, the daughter of the late Chester and Marjorie Jones Burt. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the Healthcare industry throughout her life. Survivors include two nieces, Jeanelle Burt and Jeanette Burt of Ashland, one aunt, Carolyn Jones of Hernando and sister in law, Paula Rowland Burt of Ashland. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jake Mitchell Burt. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
