Jake Mitchell Burt, 63, resident of Ashland and retired farmer, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Jake will be at 11 AM Saturday, June 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with family friend, Kerry Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 PM in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Tallahatchie County. Jake was born December 14, 1956 in Charleston, MS, the son of the late Chester and Marjorie Jones Burt. He received his education in the Memphis Public School System. A Christian, Jake will be remembered as a patriotic and family oriented person. He enjoyed vehicle repairs and times shared with friends. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13 from 10 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include his wife, Paula Rowland Burt of Ashland, two daughters, Jeanell Corrine Burt of Byhalia and Jeanett Maxine Burt of Ashland and one sister, Bessie May Burt of Memphis. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
