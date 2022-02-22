Johnny Mack Burt, 73, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home. Born on December 16, 1948 in Tupelo, he was a son to Stacey and Ina Volene Moore Burt. Johnny Mack grew up in Itawamba County and attended Dorsey School. At a young age, he learned the art of brick masonry and lay brick and block on many homes and buildings throughout north Mississippi. Later, he was foreman on several jobs. For a number of years, he worked for Barry Hickman. He married the former Margie Little and he loved to be outdoors whether hunting, fishing, gardening, or building. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Carroll officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In addition to his wife of 43 years, Margie L. Burt of Smithville; 4 daughters, Melissa A. Tucker (Randall) of Collierville, Constance A. Welch (Kevin) of Smithville, Penny King (Thomas) of Smithville, and Cary Annette Tvrdy of Memphis; one brother, Tom L. Burt of Becker; grandchildren, Rachel Tucker, Lauren Tucker, Nicholas Tucker, Coby T. Welch, Katie A. Welch, Kylie A. Welch, Cameron A. Welch, Keigan A. Welch, Ryan A. James, Joshua K. James, Andrea Griggs (Tanner), and Ethan H. Peacock; great grandchildren, Cassie James and Coraline Griggs; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Stacey and Volene Burt; brother, Paul Burt; and sister, Peggy Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Maurice Walton, Albert Young, Travis Dulaney, and Oscar Hilario. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
