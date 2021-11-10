Julie Karen Burt, 44, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, November 11 at Northstar Church in Saltillo, Mississippi, with Rev. Terry Ledbetter and Rev. Darrin Webb officiating. Visitation will be the day of the service from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will also be a service at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Poplar Flat Baptist Church in Louisville, Mississippi, with Bro. Doug Wise and Bro. Darrin Webb officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in Poplar Flat Cemetery in Louisville. Julie was born May 4, 1977, to Randy and Jane Williams Bouchillon in Louisville. She was a member of Northstar Church in Saltillo, Mississippi, and she dearly loved her church family. Julie put God first in her life and led others by her example. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities especially fishing. As a graphic designer, Julie was a very creative person but her main focus was her family; she felt that "being a mother was her calling." Julie is survived by her husband of 22 years Jonathan Burt of Saltillo, and by her three children: Kelsey, Isaac, and Saralane Burt. She also leaves behind her parents Randy and Jane Bouchillon, her sister Rachel (Richard) Nance, and two nephews Sam and Bryce Nance all of Louisville. Julie is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Leon and Janice Williams, and her paternal grandparents Jimmie and Joyce Bouchillon. Serving as pallbearers at the service in Saltillo are Troy Commer, Richard Nance, Jimmie Webb, and Thad Webb. Pallbearers for the service in Louisville on Friday are Brock Burton, Brad Hodges, Michael Alex Hodges, Richard Nance, Jimmie Webb, and Thad Webb. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials honoring Julie be given to the American Heart Association online at heart.org or to Blair Batson Children's Hospital online at umc.edu. Services are under the direction of Nowell-Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.
