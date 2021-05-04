Mattie Sue Burt, 95, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2021, in Huntsville, AL after a long illness. She was a resident of the Evergreen Community in Itawamba County, and a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church. Mattie's calling in life was a housewife and mother to all the children she helped rear over many years of babysitting. Services will be a graveside service at New Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m., Bobby Burt, her son, will officiate. Mattie is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest M. Burt; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her son, Dr. Bobby Burt, his wife, Rana; two grandchildren, John Anders Burt, his wife, Cadence, and Katharine Lea Tortoris, and her husband, Jake; one great granddaughter, Abigail Marie Burt; and several nieces and nephews. Mattie was loved by many and will be missed by all.

