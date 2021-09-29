Samuel Gerald "Sammy" Burt died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his residence near Nettleton after a long battle with cancer. Sammy was born on July 3, 1954 to the late Pete Burt and Patsy Wright Burt Waggoner. He attended Nettleton Schools and was a truck driver in the furniture industry most of his life. He did work for several years on the oil rigs in Texas. Sammy loved motorcycles and fast cars and enjoyed gatherings of family and friends. A graveside service will take place at 11 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time on Saturday only at New Chapel Community Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Sammy is survived by his two daughters, Christina "Chrissy" Allyson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kisha Malone of Midlothian, Texas; his grandchildren, Stevie Burt, Kimberly Hartley, Jessica Jewell, Kyle Malone and Makayle Pham; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Brooklyn; his companion of many years, Joyce; a brother, Glen Burt (Michelle) of Nettleton; Carlene Huffman Burt Spigner (Carlton) of Mantachie; his step dad, Lloyd Waggoner, and step mother, Teresa Waggoner, who helped raise him, of Nettleton and all their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Patsy; a sister, Kelleen Conway, and a brother, Dwight Burt; and his grandparents, Kelly and Myrtle Burt, and Bill and Anna Kate Wright.
