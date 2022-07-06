We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Marguerite (Margo) Burton at the age of 63. As a family, we knew the depth of her love and care, but we are now discovering the far-reaching impact she had on so many of you. Margo always had an open heart and warm hand for everyone. Not wanting to draw attention to herself when entering a room, her first words were always "there you are!", never "here I am". She would listen intently and never judge someone or their words. She was unbiased to the core and a champion of others. She was a woman of extensive experience, education, and unbridled curiosity. She started her career as an occupational therapist, and briefly, before transitioning to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, worked as a barista in a coffee shop where she honed her skills in making and drinking coffee. She joined Tupelo Children's Mansion Academy, the on-campus school of Tupelo Children's Mansion, as a teacher and quickly advanced to principal, then Director of Education. Throughout her tenure at the academy, she directed the children's choir and accompanied them as they traveled across the country. From there, she transitioned, along with her husband, to starting Community Medical Supply in Tupelo. Margo was deeply devoted to God, her husband, and her family. She adored her dogs and the peace of her home, which was always enjoyed with a cup of strong coffee in hand. She had a surprising knowledge of many topics and was a consummate reader on everything from religion, food, politics, animals, travel, to health and wellness. So much was her passion for learning that she earned her M.A. in Education later in life. She, her husband, and close friends loved to travel the world and explore new cities and food. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making meals for others and hosting holidays. Everyone was welcome at her table and made to feel like family. Margo is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; her children, Eric and his wife Kamala, Annell and her husband Ryan, and Rebecca; her grandchildren, Whitney, Jaden, Breanna, Jordyn, Oliver, Emily, Brooklyn, Kate, Morgan, and Noah; great grandson, Legend; her mother, Marsha Morgan Byrnes; her uncle, Mike Morgan; her sisters, Babs Deacon and Kirsten Moomey; and cousins Roxanne and John Morgan. She will be desperately missed but until we meet again . . . A service of celebration for her well-lived life will take place at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Life at Tupelo, 900 South Thomas St., Tupelo. Visitation will be held at Life at Tupelo from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marguerite Burton Memorial Fund: Adoptions & Academics c/o Create Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. To make an online donation, visit www.createfoundation.com and click on "make a donation" in the top right corner
