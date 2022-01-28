Pamela Bishop Burton, 64, resident of Tippah County, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Tippah County Hospital following an extended illness. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 PM until 6 PM Monday, January 31, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Pamela was born May 16, 1957 in Okeechobee, FL, to the late Walter Reeves Bishop, Jr. and Louis Hall Hopper. She received her education from Fairly High School and was employed with Ashley Furniture for 8 years before her retirement. A hard worker and loving person, Ms. Burton was a strong independent woman. She did her own mechanic work, cooked and baked various foods for her family, tended to her yard, and loved sharing conversations with all those she loved most. Memories will be shared by her two daughters, Stephanie and Kimberly Burton, both of Ripley, two brothers, Walter Bishop, III, of Virginia, Terry Bishop, of Missouri, six grandchildren, Joey Young, Cody Young, Dawson Neal, Laken Neal, Malik Prather, and Haleigh Burton. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burton Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.