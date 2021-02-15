Sherman Burton, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Itawamba County on August 15, 1940, to the late Samuel Theodore and Bama Lona Keeton Burton Sherman attended school initially at Fairview Banner School in Fairview, MS and later his family moved to Illinois. He received his GED from Zion Benton High School in Zion, Illinois. Sherman then furthered his education by attending College of Lake County. He eventually moved back to Mississippi, where he worked as a Supervisor at Tecumseh in Verona for many years before retiring. He was a great provider for his family and was proud of the hard work he did over the years to help raise them. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Beachum Burton and they were blessed with 43 years together. They had one daughter and several grandchildren. Sherman was a loving and kind-hearted man who loved to visit with his grandkids and catch up on all their accomplishments. Sherman and Patricia, raised their first granddaughter, Jennifer Crane Ryan. And he was a great role model to his family. He was Baptist and loved God and enjoyed listening to Gospel music. Sherman was proud of his family, loved spending time with them, and just enjoying a good meal together. Sherman was very involved in the Masons Organization, Richmond Lodge #97, as well as a great supporter of the Eastern Star Organization, Chapter #399, where his wife was a member. He enjoyed attending Masonic Lodge meetings and was proud of the work with his lodge accomplished through the years. He made many close friends through the years as he was a very social man. Some of his close friends were Jack Moore, Lee Barnes, and a special friend to him was Faye Jean Payne. Sherman loved to tell jokes and always tried to turn every situation into a funny outcome. He also was passionate about the Shriners organization and helping children in need. This jovial, cheerful, and humble man touched many lives through the years. He was a great role model for his family and the memories of him will live on for generations. Left behind to treasure his memories are his daughter, Susan Lynn Palmer, Tupelo, MS; special granddaughter, Jennifer Ryan (Chris), Saltillo, MS; grandchildren, Tonya Crane Woodall (Jonathan), Okolona, Amy Parmer (Rick), Tupelo, MS; great grandchildren, , Laken Tutor (Cole), Pontotoc, Brandon Ryan, Saltillo, Craig, Haley, of Okolona; Cameron, Jazmyn, Courtney, and Zackery, Tupelo, MS; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bella, Dylan and Ryan; brother, Dennis Wayne Burton,Hamilton, AL ; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Faye Jean Payne, Nettleton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Burton of Evergreen; great-great-grandchild, Dylan Rayman; sisters, Helen Ridings, Pauline Burton Swindle, Ruby Maylene Burton Hemphill; and brother, Herman Burton. A Chapel Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon and Chris Ryan, Rick Parmer, Cameron Hall, Craig Woodall , and Cole Tutor. After the service, weather permitting, committal with Masonic Rites will be issued at the graveside in New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
