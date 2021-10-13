Burwell, Lori Jean Purcell

Lori Jean Purcell Burwell died of metastatic breast cancer on October 7, 2021. She was the oldest of three children born on December 18, 1955, to William Thomas Purcell and the late Joyce Tucker Purcell. Lori spent her childhood and adolescent years with her parents and two brothers in Tupelo, Mississippi. Following graduation from Tupelo High School in 1973, Lori attended the University of Mississippi, where she earned the academic distinction of Summa Cum Laude, graduating with a degree in Accounting in 1977. She was also a member of Delta Gamma fraternity. She began her work career in Jackson, Mississippi, with KPMG, a global accounting/advisory firm, working as an accountant from 1977-84. At KPMG, she was the first woman promoted to manager in the Jackson office. Her marriage to Steve Burwell in 1983 was followed by the birth of two daughters, Joy and Sarah. Lori was deeply devoted to her family and had an unbounding love for her daughters, proudly referring to them as her greatest life achievements. Lori and Steve raised their daughters and precious pets in the Middle Plantation area of Virginia Beach, later moving to the North End.
Lori was smart, highly motivated, capable, hard-working, service minded, dependable, and always determined. She will be remembered for her intelligence/passion for learning, her ability to inspire, as well as her ability to problem solve. She returned to school in 1997 to secure a degree in mathematics in order to teach high school, seeing teaching as a means to make a difference. While teaching at Ocean Lakes High School Math and Science Academy, she sought to mentor her students not only in the study of mathematics, but also in greater life lessons that might guide them to success. She took pride in teaching students to be accountable for the results of their efforts as well as their mistakes. She was devoted to her students and served her profession by engaging and inspiring students as well as colleagues. During her tenure, she was selected as the 2014 Teacher of Year and was further named as one of five finalists in the city-wide selection for Teacher of the Year. Lori always said the joy she experienced through her relationship with her students and colleagues was greater than any award.
Lori had many interests and talents. She was athletic and had a competitive spirit, remaining active in tennis and sports all her life. She loved gardening and appreciated nature. She also supported the arts and collected many paintings and objects of interest that enhanced the beauty of her home as well as her gardens. She was an active member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, serving on various committees and as a member of the Altar Guild. Always focused on giving back to her community, Lori further served as president and treasurer of the elementary school PTA, treasurer of the middle school PTA, and on various boards and committees in the community.
Lori is survived by her husband, Steve Burwell, daughters Joy Burwell and Sarah Scofi (Jason) and grandchildren Mae and George Scofi. She is further survived by her father, William T. Purcell of Churchton, Maryland, and brothers Wade Purcell of Atlanta and Dr. W. Thomas Purcell of Seattle.
Lori never viewed herself as a victim of life circumstances nor was she defined by her disease. She lived the life she chose and she loved the life she lived. Lori always strived to make a difference, whether through teaching, volunteering, lending a hand to a friend or neighbor in need, and most of all, striving to be a role model for her daughters and students. Lori bravely accepted her cancer diagnosis and treatment outcomes. She dedicated her time and energy advocating for more for others living with metastatic breast cancer. Through this she developed an extensive international network whom she respected and cherished. True to her character, she faced her fate with courage and dignity, continuing to take ownership of her life, her circumstances, as well as the results of her decisions. Lori sought to depart this earth knowing she made a difference, embracing the words of Leo Rosten as best describing her life philosophy: "I cannot believe that the purpose of life is to be happy. I think the purpose of life is to be useful, to be responsible, to be compassionate. It is, above all, to matter, to count, to stand for something, to be honorable, and to have made some difference that you lived at all."
Services will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel, Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 3pm, with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Metavivor (www.metavivor.org), an organization that donates 100% of its contributions to researching treatments and a cure for metastatic breast cancer.
