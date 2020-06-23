HOLLY SPRINGS -- Mary Lee Busby Bumpas, 75, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Alliance Health care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Evangel Full Gospel Assembly 766 Evangel Road Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020 1:00 until service Burial will follow at Evangel Full Gospel Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

