-Fred Eugene Buse, age 92 died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility after an extended illness. He was retired from Penn Tire and a member of Friendship Baptist church. Fred was a carpenter and a welder for many years.Services will be Friday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Gardner officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Church cemetery Survivors include his wife of 40 years Marvinell Buse of Friendship, his son Mac Buse of Baldwyn, Stepchildren, Brenda Gardner & Gary, Cheryl Lindsey & Joe, Gerald Cleveland and Sandra Kitchens & Douglas, grandaughter, Amy Buse Floyd & Bobby, great grandchildren, Skyler Floyd, Bryson Floyd and a host of other nieces and nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Burl & Maude Buse and a son, Larry Buse, also 8 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.

