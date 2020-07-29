FREINDSHIP -- Fred Eugene Buse, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn,Ms. Services will be on Friday July 31,2020 at 2:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12 till service time at Waters Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.