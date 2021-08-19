Lawrence Gregory "Greg" Buse passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 55. Greg was born in Tupelo July 17, 1966, the son of Barbara and Paul Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. Greg was an avid outdoorsman as shown by his passion for hunting and fishing. He also had an extensive knife and gun collection. Greg had a heart of gold and deeply loved his family. He leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Teresa Buse of Nettleton; his mother, Barbara Smith of Plantersville; four children, William Michael Daugherty (Amanda) of Tupelo, Mary Elizabeth Swann (fiancé, Jeff) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Zachary Pierce Bennett of Nettleton and Cherokee Rose Buse of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Lee Tidwell, Jasmine McKinna Pearson, Savannah Elizabeth White, Joseph Alexander Daugherty, Montyna Lashea Swann, Madalynn Paige Daugherty, and Joshua Isaiah Bennett; one great-grandson, Tyson Lee Tidwell; his siblings, Angela Denise Haynes (Mike) of Nettleton, Stanley Wayne Smith (Dee Dee) of Smithville, Brian Dale Smith (Erin) of Tupelo, and Melissa Buse of Marietta; three sisters-in-law, Kathy Christian (Eddie) of Endville, Cindy Buzan of Saltillo, and Regina White of Amory; his uncle, Donnie Dunaway of Nettleton; his aunt, Wanda Richardson of Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Bradley Swann; and his dad, Paul Smith; and his father-in law, Maxwell Daugherty. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scott Witcher officiating. Burial will be in Maxey Cemetery. Services will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Allen Richardson, Joseph Richardson, Brian Bell, Jason Rush, Phillip Hall, and Mike Sargent. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
