Gregory Jay Buse, 52, who loved the outdoors and all God's Creation, met the Creator on Thursday morning in Saltillo. Jay was a beloved son, husband, father and friend to many. He was born on February 19, 1968 in Tupelo to the late JW Buse and Peggy Foote Buse, who survives. Jay grew up in Lee County and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1986. He spent his working life as a master Electrical Engineer with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Very creative, Jay loved to paint, draw, landscape and work the grounds of his forever home at Saltillo Fishing Club. He attended the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi. An avid Rebel fan, he loved tailgating in the Grove and all things Rebel Nation. He loved to fish, loved his dogs, loved to cook and never missed one of his son's baseball games. He grew up in St. Mark United Methodist Church and was a member at his death. A private family memorial service celebrating Jay's life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation for the public will be from Noon-service time on Sunday only. Masks are mandatory as well as following all Pandemic guidelines. Memorials may be made to Jericho Rescued Fur Babies, 1127 County Road 167, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Survivors include his wife, Traci Jordan Buse of Saltillo; his children, William Gregory "Will" Buse of Nashville, Jade Allyn Buse of Tupelo and Bentley Martin (fiancé Sydney Kate Lockhart) of Saltillo; his mother, Peggy Buse of Tupelo; his brothers, Mitchell Lea Buse and his wife, Kera of Cordova, TN, and Jimmy Wayne Buse Harris and his wife, Diane of Moore Park, California. He was preceded in death by his dad, JW Buse. Those who wish may view the service at 2 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and it will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
