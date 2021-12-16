Jodi Danielle Buse, passed away on December 12, 2021 at the NMMC. She attended Saltillo High School and was a caregiver at nursing homes before she became disabled. She was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew her. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 with Bro. Daniel Hines officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Kyleigh Buse of Guntown; father, Garry Buse of Guntown; brothers, Blake Buse (Megan) of Blue Springs and Mac McBrayer of Baldwyn; nephews, Asher Buse of Blue Springs and Logan McBrayer of Baldwyn; step-mother, Daphne Carr of Mantachie; aunts and uncles, Terry " Charlie" Buse (Norma) of Guntown, Bobby Joe Pannell (Gina) of Tennessee, Loretta Buse of Indiana, Vicki West (Will) of Amory, Melissa Ann Buse (Amory), Mozelle Calhoun of Alabama, Mary Clingan (Jerry) of Washington and Bill Michael (Marcel) of Tennessee; special friend, Billie Chalopiza of Guntown; host of other cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruthie Buse; uncle, Robert Dean Buse and a brother, Johnathan Phillip Buse. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p. m. until service time @ 3:30 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.