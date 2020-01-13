Joe Claude Buse, 68, son of the late Claude and Luna Sims Buse, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Joe was born on June 16, 1951. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969 and attended both Itawamba Community College and Northeast MS Community College. He lived his whole life in Lee County except for a couple years in Corinth where he met and married his sweetheart, Linda M. Buse from Tippah County on March 5, 1977 in Walnut. Joe spent his working life in an occupation he dearly loved, owning and operating Southern Imports. Joe was a great handy man and a "jack of all trades." He was a pilot for many years. He loved flying, fishing, motorcycles, NASCAR, and anything with an engine. Joe was a patriotic American serving two terms on the Board of Alderman in Shannon including one term as Vice Mayor. He was a faithful member of the Brewer United Methodist Church, a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend to so many. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Brewer United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Ed Temple, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today (Tues.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel, and from 1 PM-service time on Wednesday at the Church. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Joe leaves behind a grateful family: his wife of 43 years, Linda M. Buse of Shannon; his children, Joe Jeffrey "Jeff" Buse and wife, Jennifer, Stacey Buse Blaylock and husband, Steven of Brewer; his grands, Claudia Blaylock, Caroline Buse, Ella Claire Blaylock, and Steven "Beau" Blaylock, III; his siblings, Judy Collier (Bobby), Linda Waldrop (Phil), and Dennis Buse (Connie); his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Miranda Buse, and a brother, Tommy Buse. Pallbearers will be Bergie Buse, Dennis Buse, Jr., Joe T. Buse, Craig Collier, Brent Waldrop, and Justin Waldrop. The family would like to thank special friends, family, and their church for the loving support; nurses and physicians at NMMC Cancer Care and Vanderbilt University, and the staff at NMMC Inpatient Hospice Program for the love and care provided during this time. Memorials may be made to the Brewer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Shannon, MS 38868, or to The Health Care Foundation in support of the NMMC Inpatient Hospice Program, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801.
