SHANNON -- Joe Buse, 68, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at 2 PM at Brewer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on 4 PM - 7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel.

