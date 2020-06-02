Leatrice Scott Buse went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. Her family always looked forward to her Sunday after church lunch full of fried chicken and sweet tea and she never let anyone leave her house hungry. She worked for Playcraft in Saltillo, until retiring to take care of her grandchildren. Graveside services were held at Unity Cemetery on June 02, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Danny McBrayer (Shirley) of Fulton; daughter, Ann Cates (James) of Unity; three grandchildren, Christy McBrayer (Alan Francis), Misty Crowder (Chris) and Jeff Cates (Nikki); five great-grandchildren, Beth Shaffer (Shawn), Eli Crowder, Braden Cates, Aven Cates and Caden Cates; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman; infant son, Doyle Edward; her parents, Bob and Pearl Scott; and seven siblings. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
