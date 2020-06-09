Polly Ann Murrell Buse, 83, passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1936, to Ruby and Ranal Murrell. She was a resident of the Ballardsville Community and a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed quilting and cultivating plants. She crafted many beautiful quilts for her family to enjoy. She loved having her own garden and growing strawberries. Polly always wanted to share her flowers with all of her friends and family. She would make cuttings of her gardenias and give them away. She loved all animals. Polly worked at both Blue Bell and Reed's Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Kenneth Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Survivors include her sons, Robert Buse (Sue) of Mantachie, Mike Buse (Patti) of Fulton, and Tony Buse (Stacey) of Ballardsville. Polly leaves behind nine grandchildren, Stevan (Naomi), Dale, and Hannah Buse; Nikki Hudspeth (Bobby) and Neal Buse; Mark, Logan and Lori Buse; Brandon White (Wendy); and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her life-long friend, Onie Rea Brazil of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Buse; a son, Willie Ray Buse; her daughter, Teresa White; and a granddaughter, Abby Buse. Pallbearers will be Neal Buse, Mark Buse, Logan Buse, and Brandon White. Condolences may be shared with the Buse family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
