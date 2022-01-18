Ronald W. Buse (63) passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Diversicare Assisted Living in Tupelo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing guitar, building things, painting, drawing and spending time with his granddaughters. Services are 2 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pratt Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Ronald is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Buse of Baldwyn; his sons, Ronald Buse, Jr. (Crystal) of Mantachie and Anthony Buse (Samantha) of Baldwyn; his sister, Euler Capp (Buster) of Guntown and his granddaughters, Lilyanna, Baya & Baylee Buse and Destiny Hope & Chasity Paige Floyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mary Buse; his brothers, James Edward and Mitchell Buse and his sister, Patricia Montgomery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
