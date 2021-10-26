Cherry Diane Bryson Bush, 72, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Tupelo on March 2, 1949, the daughter of Charles Reed Bryson and Sara Marion Bryson. Cherry was the owner of Happy Pets, a grooming and pet sitting service. She had a tremendous love of animals and wildlife. Cherry was proud of her family lineage and loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband, Owen Bush of Tupelo; her son, Stephen Bush (Alison) of Guntown; granddaughter, Sara Emily Bush; sister, Kitty Bryson Hall of Tupelo; nephew, Scotty Hall; great-nephew, Isaac Hall; special cousins, Betty and Bryson Fellows, and Bob and Peggy Marion; and numerous extended family members. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Methodist Church with Julia Bethay delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank Dr. Francisco Sierra for the care he gave Cherry during her final days. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
