George Allen Bush, 88, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born the only child to George and Lucille Bush May 23, 1931 in Red Bay, Alabama. He worked many years as a foreman at Penn Tire and later retired after a fulfilling career with Cooper Tire. On December 31, 1959, he married Betty Jean McCullough and together they raised their family. He enjoyed going fishing and camping, watching old western movies, and was an avid NASCAR fan. Survivors include his four children, Bilbo Allen Bush (Martha) of Mantachie, George Thomas Bush of Plantersville, Susan Bush (Irene Scruggs) of Saltillo and Clara Kelly Bush (Tammie Vaughn) of Smithville; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Betty Jean McCullough Bush; and son, Clarence Virginia "Jackie" McComb. Private family graveside services will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Justin Haynes officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Bush, Hon. Dennis W. Voge, Dr. McCarthy and Patrick Allen. The service will be recorded and available to view online for those who were unable to attend by 9 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
