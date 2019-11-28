MONROE, LOUISIANA -- Lenora Burks Bush, 76, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2019, at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in West Monroe, Louisiana . Services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www. nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
