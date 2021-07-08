Willie Gene Bush, 85, passed away Sunday, July 06, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove CME Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Oak Grove CME Church. Burial will follow at Annie Dilworth Cemetery.

