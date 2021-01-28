Ann Marie Hoff Buss, 82, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 1, 1938 to the late Oliver Hoff and the late Bernadine Stein Hoff. Ann loved spending time with family, being involved with the church, and going on cruises. The funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 845 Lakeshire Dr. Tupelo, MS. There will be visitation beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her children, Karen (Al) Smith of Fulton, Ken (Laure) Buss of Collierville, TN, John (Nikki) Buss of Starkville; grandchildren: Shelley (Brian) Smith-Stanton, Michael (Serena) Buss, Brad (Megan) Buss, Cody (Elizabeth) Smith, Dylan (Madison) Smith; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Clark Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Buss, brother, John Hoff, daughter, Christine Buss Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.