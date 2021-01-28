Ann Buss

Ann Marie Hoff Buss, 82, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 1, 1938 to the late Oliver Hoff and the late Bernadine Stein Hoff. Ann loved spending time with family, being involved with the church, and going on cruises. The funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 845 Lakeshire Dr. Tupelo, MS. There will be visitation beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her children, Karen (Al) Smith of Fulton, Ken (Laure) Buss of Collierville, TN, John (Nikki) Buss of Starkville; grandchildren: Shelley (Brian) Smith-Stanton, Michael (Serena) Buss, Brad (Megan) Buss, Cody (Elizabeth) Smith, Dylan (Madison) Smith; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Clark Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Buss, brother, John Hoff, daughter, Christine Buss Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.