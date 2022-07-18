Ruben Bustamante, 60, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1961, in El Paso, Texas, to Ruben Vincente and Margarita Martinez Bustamante. He worked 26 years in the foam industry as a factory worker. He moved to Mantachie from Texas in 1988. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mantachie. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and helping others. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Tina Harris's house, 1106 RD 1498, Tupelo, MS. Everyone is invited to attend. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Sonya Harris Bustamante; one son, Ruben Thomas Bustamante of Colorado Springs, CO; the brothers and sisters he grew up with, Rodolfo Martinez and Daniel Briones; sisters, Gloria Pescrillo, Irene Silva, Estella DeReamer (Darryl), and Guadalupe Briones; other brothers, Amador Bustamante (Veronica), Ruben Bustamante, Jr., Luke Pierce (Erika); other sisters, Elma Foreman, Bertha Bustamante, Idalia Bustamante, Lori Tate (Lance), Becky Sanders; a niece he loved like a daughter, Kaci Cox Wood (Matthew); a great nephew, Brooks Wood; three brothers he made when he moved to Mantachie, Chad Cooley, Jerry Jones, and Greg Nolan; his step-mother, Carleene Bustamante of Springtown, TX; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Emilo Briones and Margarita Martinez Briones; his father, Ruben Vincente Bustamante; his mother-in-law, Nell Walton; his father-in-law, C.V. Harris, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Phillip Cox. Condolences may be shared with Ruben's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
