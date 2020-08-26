TIPPAH COUNTY -- Charles Wayne Butler, 70, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 20 at 2:30 PM at Tiplersville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29 from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.

