Chester Wayne Butler, 70, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Butler will be at 2 :30 PM Saturday, August 29 in Tiplersville Cemetery with Bro. Will Livingston and Bro. Randy Futral officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29 from 12 noon until 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Butler was born May 21, 1950 in Lee County, MS, the son of the late Cecil and Vivian Mansel Butler. He received his education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a long distance truck operator with Cooper Truck Line in Holly Springs for 25 years before retiring. A member of Tiplersville Baptist Church, Mr. Butler was a family oriented person who was blessed with a large loving family. He will be remembered for his love of playing the harmonica and performed with the gospel bands, "Genesis" and "Southern Comfort Gospel". A member of the Masonic Lodge in Corinth, his hobbies included gardening, watching westerns, reading his Bible, Ole Miss football and woodworking. He was also an avid collector of John Deere tractors and coca-cola memorabilia. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and whose lives were blessed by knowing him. Those left to share memories include his wife of 23 years, Patricia Sexton Butler of Walnut, seven children, Johnny Hopper (Denise) and Michael Butler, both of Saltillo, Gary Ray Hopper (Angie) of Florence, AL, Michael Hopper (Michelle) of Belmont, Junior Butler of Tuscumbia, AL, Donna Butler and Susan Butler , both of Lee County, one sister, Sharon Warren of Saltillo, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew, three great nieces, four great nephews and his loyal pet canine, "Maggie Ann". He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Tackett. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Butler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
82°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.