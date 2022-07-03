Chief Pety Officer Walter Cleve Butler, 84, lifetime resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services honoring the life of Mr. Butler will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home will Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until time of service. Born January 12, 1938, in Tippah County he was the son of the late George and Doris LeBarreare Butler. Following graduation of Falkner High School, Mr. Butler served a combined 33 years with the National Guard and the United States Navy completing special assignments with Presidents Ford, Carter and Reagan administrations. He was an elite member of the Construction Battalion the SEABEES. The next 25 years he became owner/ operator of Walter Butler Trucking. A man of few words, Mr. Butler was known as a very generous and giving man that had a hard time saying no. Noble and distinguished are just a few words to describe him but will also be remembered for his big heart, especially for animals. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Vera Evans Butler, two daughters, Jonna Butler of Walnut, Lisa Butler Vick, (Randy) of the Mitchell Community, two sons, Chester Butler (Misti) and Kenneth Butler both of Ripley, one brother, George Wayne Butler, eleven grandchildren, thirteen grandchildren and three special K-9 companions, J. J., Toby and Tebow. Preceding him in death include his parents and one sister, Rosemary Ward. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Butler and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Butler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com A
