George Butler, 75, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 14, 1947 to the late George L. Butler Sr. and the late Alice Ruth Watson Butler in Meridian. He retired from AT&T as construction manager after 35 plus years of service. He attended Friendship Methodist Church and was a previous member of the Dorsey Friendship fire department. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard having served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. George enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing dominos, reading, staining glass, and spending time with his family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday August 29, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday August 28 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Butler of Fulton, daughters; Ginger (Larry) Loague of Fulton, and Cristy (Shawn) Hurd of Mantachie, grandchildren; Rodney (Laura) Kent of Fulton, Kaley (Eric Cooley) Loague of Peppertown, Swayze Loague of Fulton, Jacob Jaggers of Mantachie, and Emily Jaggers of Mantachie, and 1 sister; Sheila (Lisa) Butler-Portelli of NH. He was preceded in death by his parents,George L. Butler, Sr. and Alice Ruth Butler, and 2 nephews, Russell and Stephen Carpenter. Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, James Ogle, Greg Malone, Glenn Harper, Clay Bateman, and Billy Loague. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

