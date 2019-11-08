FALKNER, MS -- Hugh Almos Butler, 89, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Sunday November 10, 2019 2:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.