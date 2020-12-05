Jimmy Dale Butler, 59, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Booneville, MS. He was born September 1, 1961, to Colton Butler and Juanita Moore. Mr. Butler enjoyed fishing, watching drag racing, and riding around town. He will be remembered by his family and friends by his sense of humor and joking around with others. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his mother; one daughter, Kim Moore (David), two sisters, Shirley Pannell and Betty Rinehart; two granddaughters, Ella Grace Moore and Skyler Faith Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Tommy Butler. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
