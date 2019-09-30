Joyce Butler, 89, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born August 29, 1930 in Ithaca, NY to Harold and Ruth Fish. She worked in retail for most of her life working for Bill's Dollar Stores and Lerner Shops. She enjoyed sitting outside and enjoying nature. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was of the Catholic Faith. Graveside services are private with Father Tim Murphy officiating. She is survived by her two children, Bobby Butler (Margaret) of Cordova, TN and Barbara Walls of Saltillo; two sisters, Ruthie Payne of Florida and Barbara Fort of Rochester, NY; one brother, Charles Fish of Ithaca, NY; two grandchildren, Austin Willingham and Brayden Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Andre, Anthony and Arieana. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
