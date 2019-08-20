Linda Evon Cappleman Butler, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born on September 30, 1945, to Bonnie Watt and Opal Evon Clark Cappleman in Tippah County, MS. She was a registered nurse for 34 years and a member of Falkner Presbyterian Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William "Bill" Connolly officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Linda is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, John Calvin Butler of Ripley, MS; one daughter: B. J. Butler Lewis (Robert Paul) of New Albany, MS; two sons: Kerry B. Keesee (Tammy) of Ripley, MS, John B. Butler (Amy) of Falkner, MS; one sister: Brenda Plaxico (Don) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Bill Cappleman (Charolette) of New Albany, MS; four grandchildren: Kerry Keesee, Anna Grace Butler, John Blake Butler, Evonnalynn Paige Lewis, and one great-grandchild: Nathan Dallas Keesee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter: Tracey Louann Butler. Pallbearers will be Andy Braddock, Butch Hill, Michael Hopper, Eric Plaxico, Robert Johnson, Jimmy Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Kerry Keesee and Blake Butler. Expressions of sympathy, for the Butler family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
