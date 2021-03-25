Linda Faye Butler, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Linda was raised in a large family, living in several surrounding counties before settling in Pontotoc County. She married and raised 3 children in the Troy, MS community. She worked for 40 plus years at Paine Supply in Tupelo, MS, before retiring. She loved the outdoors, mowing her yard, working her flowers, cooking for her grands and spending time teaching them about Jesus. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kathi Walker(Brian); her sons, Brad Butler(Beverly) and J.J. Butler; grands, Dalton Butler(Lauren), Dayton Butler, Dempsey Butler, Taylor Powell, Brady Dowdy, Landon Butler, and Lanna Butler; her sisters, Marie Kennedy and Mable Taylor; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae Davis and Carol Davis; a host of nieces and nephews; and 1 great-grand, Stella Kate. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Davis and Lela Belle Matthews Davis; 3 brothers, 3 sisters and an infant sister. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 5pm-8pm and Saturday, March 27, 2021 1pm until service time of 2pm all at Troy First Baptist Church. Bro. Brock McWhirter will be officiating with Bro. Greg Herndon offering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dalton Butler, Dayton Butler, Landon Butler, Brady Dowdy, Bobby Franklin, and Robbin Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glen Davis, Christopher Armstrong, and Chris McMillen.
