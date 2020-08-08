Sara Marie McMillen Butler, 91, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Friday August 7, 2020. Marie, the Daughter of Robert and Luvara Cooley McMillen, was born on November 13, 1928 in the Fawn Grove community of Itawamba County. Marie was one of six children in the McMillen family. Marie enjoyed spending time with all of her family, researching her family tree, traveling, and playing solitaire on her computer. She worked for a number of years at the Lee County Justice Court and she served multiple terms as the District President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She is survived by her son, Larry Michael Butler (Ann), three grandchildren, Jerry Dale Butler Jr. (Deanna), Dana Marie Sistrunk (Shannon), and Sara Shari Williamson (George); daughter-in-law, Linda Butler; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, JB Butler; son, Jerry Dale Butler; great-grandson, Jerry Dale "Beau" Butler III; brother, John Robert McMillen; and four sisters, Izell, Fannie, Ruby, and Rachel. She will be laid to rest at Lee Memorial Park on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a graveside service with immediate family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
