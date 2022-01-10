Mrs. Mary Martha Naron Butler, 62, passed away on January 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory, Mississippi. Mrs. Butler was born on October 14, 1959, in Okolona, MS to Raymond Floyd Naron and Martha Leona Sanderson Naron. She was a supervisor at BancorpSouth Bank in Tupelo and a Veteran in the United States Army. She was also a member of Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona, MS with Rev. Blake Sanders and Bro. Jim Crowley and officiating. Visitation will be on January 11, 2022, at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery in Calhoun County, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Butler is survived by her parents, her husband, Jerrel Butler of Van Vleet, her daughter, Mary Katherine (Brian) Hatchett of Pontotoc; her sister, Deborah "Debbie" Naron Fleming of Bainbridge, GA; her four grandchildren, Aeris, Annalise, Elijah Raymond, Addilyn Hatchett; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Butler is preceded in death by her grandparents, and one brother-in-law, Calvin Fleming. Pallbearers will be Brian Sanderson, Ben Inman, Milton Butler, Steven Butler, Michael Fleming, and William Lowery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's 2148 Highway 32 Ext. Okolona, MS 38860 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
