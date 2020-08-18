BYHALIA -- Mother Lenora Butler, 97, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Great Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Byhalia .Graveside. Services will be on Saturday August 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Mt Pisgah CME Church Cemetery 3877 Cayce Rd Byhalia. Visitation will be on Friday August 21, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

