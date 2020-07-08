ETTA, MS -- Roger Ladale Butler, 56, passed away Monday, July 06, 2020, at his hotel room in Chattanooga, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 5-9 PM.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.