Ruth Prather Carmon Buttrey, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center - Hospice in Tupelo. She was born October 15, 1939 in Union County to James Lacy Prather and Jewell Morgan Prather. She attended elementary school at Myrtle and graduated from West Union High School. She retired from Malone and Hyde in Memphis. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, needlework and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Myrtle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Howell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one son, Raymond L. Carmon; one sister, Jewell Lavelle Prather Hancock; one brother, Arnold Wayne Prather (Marie); three grandchildren, Tracey Carmon, Timothy Ray "Ty" Carmon and Kayla Carmon Young (Russell); five great grandchildren, Christopher Young, Ellie Young, Lincoln Young, Kylen Hawkins and Kashton Davis; special friends, Kirk and Melissa Kennedy and John and Joyce Pitts; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George Leon Carmon; her second husband, Alvin L. Buttrey; one son, William Leon "Billy" Carmon; her step-mother, Ozella Prather; and three brothers, James Wesley Prather, Joel Jeffers Prather and Porter Eugene Prather. Pallbearers will be Kent Prather, Charlie Hancock, Chase Hancock, Brandon Hancock, Brent Hancock and Kylen Hawkins. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
