Bobbie Ann Butts, 73, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery.

