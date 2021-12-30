Jo Ann Butts, 76, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born on August 28, 1945, in Sledge, Mississippi, to Huey and Zera Mc Donald. Mrs. Butts had been of the Pentecostal faith and was a homemaker. Survivors include five sons, Huey Hester of Vernon, AL, Jeff Hester of Satsuma, AL, James Hester of New Albany, Ronnie Hester of Sulligent, AL, and Donnie Hester of Spanish Fort, AL; three brothers, Ralph and Kenny McDonald, both of New Albany, and Puggy McDonald of Corinth; four grandchildren, Lucas Hester of Vernon, Alabama, David Hester, and Lisa Hester of Pontotoc, and Steven Hester of Aberdeen; and six great-grandchildren. Services were at 10:00 A. M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Johnny Rakestraw, officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.

