Raymond Butts, 85, passed away September 6, 2020 at Oxford Veterans Home. Raymond was born July 18, 1935 in Burwell, Nebraska.He was born and raised on the family farm. He attended grade school at District #14 and graduated from Burwell High School in 1952. Ray attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural School. He farmed with his father, Cecil Butts, until 1958 when he went into the Army and served as a medic in Korea. When his father died, he received a hardship discharge to work the family farm. He married Jeanine Deanna Meyers Dwinell on August 16, 1960. In addition to adopting her son, Martin Dwinell, he and Jeanine had two children, Raymond Wayne and Janice Deanna. Ray went to work at the ASCS office in Burwell in 1960. He took an office management position in South Souix City, NE and later transferred to Wayne, NE where he became the County Executive Director. He retired from that position November 1990 having served there for 30 years. After retirement, Ray and Jeanine sold their home and traveled, spending their winters in Benson, AZ and summers working in RV parks in Stanley, ID and Wheatland, WY. In 2007, Ray and Jeanine moved to Mississippi to be near their daughter. They enjoyed living near family and built close friendships in Thaxton, MS. Ray is survived by his son, Raymond Wayne Butts(Sandy); daughter, Janice D. White(Wes); 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeanine Butts; his parents, Cecil and Irma Shafer Butts; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and his adopted son, Martin Dwinell. A Memorial Service will be held at 7PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Michael Wilbanks officiating. Visitation will begin at 5PM continuing until 7PM. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
