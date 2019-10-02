Rush Glenton ("R.G.") Buxton passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, at age 99 1/2 at the Monroe Regional Hospital, surrounded by his three children and other family members. Born in Clara, Mississippi, the ninth of twelve children of George and Clara Bozone Buxton, he was educated in Clara. During World War II, he was a member of the 493rd Fighter Squadron, U.S. Army-Air Corps and participated in the liberation of France and Belgium ending in Aachen, Germany, at the end of the war. He married his sweetheart, Effie Lee Griffin, and they moved to Aberdeen in 1947 where he opened Buxton Jewelry on Commerce Street. For the next seven decades, "Mr. B" owned and operated Buxton Jewelry and Music as well as other businesses. He was a president of Aberdeen Merchants Association and a member of Aberdeen Main Street. In 2016, he was the recipient of the U.S. House of Representatives' Spirit of Main Street Award. He always respected his fellow man and was, in return, greatly respected by all. He took great pride in entrusting the family business to his daughter Bonnie Conner and her husband Lane. A dedicated member of Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, previously the First Assembly of God, he was involved in establishing the church and instrumental in their move to the new facility several years ago. He was a pillar of the church until his death, and his spiritual guidance will be greatly missed. For many years, he was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club, and the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed travel with his wife until her passing and continued to enjoy his numerous visits to Ventura, California, to visit his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, and seven brothers and four sisters. He is survived by daughters Priscilla Derrico and Bonnie Conner (Lane) and his son George Buxton (Marion), two grandsons Dr. William Buxton (Dr. Verna) and Jonathan Buxton (Cory), and seven grandchildren, William, Sol, John, Andrew, Kieran, Belen, and Elle. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Additional visitation will be from noon to 2 pm prior to the Celebration of Life Service Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2pm at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship on Highway 145 North in Aberdeen with Pastor Brenda Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
