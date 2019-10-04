Pamela Anne Mabry Byars, 65, went to her Heavenly home, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Greenville on July 8, 1954 to James Clyde and Mary Lavelle Morphis Mabry and had lived in Mobile, Alabama and Summerville, South Carolina. Early in life, she worked a number of years at Arvin Industries. She later received her Associates Degree from Itawamba Community College and worked as a respiratory therapist at North Mississippi Medical Center for 28 years before becoming disabled from an automobile accident in 2011. Pam enjoyed sewing, cooking and doting over her granddaughter. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Survivors include her husband of almost 30 years, Terry Byars; two daughters, Mary Newcomb of Shannon and Molly Byars of Tupelo; granddaughter, Karilynn Newcomb of Shannon; and brother, Harold Mabry of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Young and Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Phil Richey, Charles Watson, Larry Booth, Fred Flatt, Paul Poland and David Blackwell. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
