Addie Frances Bonds Bynum, 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born January 12, 1926 in Lafayette County to Giles Roland and Ada Lou Ferrell Bonds. She was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. She was always ready to go, whether on a trip with her church family or just to eat at Coffey's. She enjoyed painting and cooking. She was the oldest living member of Macedonia Baptist Church, which she loved dearly. She was a very loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Randy Bynum officiating. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bynum Nowlin of Tupelo; two sons, Randy Bynum of Potts Camp and Dennis Bynum (Melody) of New Albany; six grandchildren: Austin Bynum (Morgan), Chandler Thompson, John Adam Nowlin, Andrew Nowlin (Jen), Amy Bynum Hartley (Neal) and Randle Bynum (Magen); and eight great grandchildren with another on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Leon Bynum; a son, Donald Bynum; and three sisters, Ruby Hale, Anna Lou Peacock and Dean Coffey. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at United Funeral Service and again on Friday from 10:00a.m. until service time at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
