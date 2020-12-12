It is a great loss for all of us, but what a celebration in heaven. Juanita "Duder"Joyce Bynum was welcomed home Friday, December 11, 2020 after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's disease for many years. Juanita was one of ten children born in a small farming community in Caraway, Arkansas on March 12, 1935 to the late James R. Brown and Sarah E. Gabbard-Brown. She was a petite lady with an unforgettable personality. Farm life wasn't easy, but she could hoe and pick cotton with the very best, milk the cows, gather the eggs, wash, and clean, clean, clean! Juanita married the love of her life, JD Bynum, on March 31, 1951. They had four children whom she was totally devoted to. When it came to her children, she was a mighty warrior. A private family graveside service will be held at 4 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Steve Holland will speak. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel in entrusted with the arrangements. Juanita is survived by four generations of her loving family: son, Dennis (Elaine) Bynum of Memphis, TN, daughter, Marlene Harlow of Nettleton, and sons Marty (Kathy) Bynum and Darus (Mary) Bynum, both of Nettleton; grandchildren, Jason, Jackie, Jamie, Michelle, Michael, Brandon, Kayla, and Garrett; 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Brown-Licata of The Villages, FL, and Barbara (Dwain) Green of Montgomery, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Brown; her husbands, JD Bynum and JC Holland; son, Marty Bynum; son-in-law, Glen Harlow; brothers, Claude (Brother) Brown, Benjamin Brown, and Wesley Brown; and sisters, Emma Busby, Mary Brown, and Imogene Montgomery. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
