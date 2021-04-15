Tevoris Bynum, 40, passed away Wednesday, April 07, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am, Graveside at New Prospect Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4-6pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.