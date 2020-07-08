Bolivar , Tn - Ava Marie Byrd , 86, departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her family around her at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Saltillo where she raised her family with the love of her life Rev. Elden Byrd. They had 5 children, Sharon Glover (Wayne) of Summit, MS, Randy Byrd (Becky) of Troy, MS, Sandra Watson (Carl) of Bolivar, Tn., Michelle Robinson (George) of Melbourn, Fl., Richard Byrd (Jennifer) of Guntown, Ms and 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was 1 of 16 brothers and sisters and preceded in death by 4 sisters Ellen Cooksey, Omega Sweat, Ruth Tucker, baby girl and 7 brothers Ray, JW, Paul, Dub, Bruce, Junior and Charles White. She was survived by Virginia Goodwin, Obera Sowell, Roger, Phillip and Calvin Rayburn White. She loved God her family and will be greatly missed by all. Her Memorial service will be Friday July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Apostolic Pentecostal Church 12265 Hwy 57 Middleton, Tn 38052 Bro. Wilbanks and Bro. Hicks will be officiating. Condolences may be left at www. Ezellfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.